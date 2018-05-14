An alliance headed by a Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr and a rival bloc of pro-Iranian former fighters appeared to surge on Monday in surprise preliminary results from Iraq's first poll since the defeat of the Daesh group.

If confirmed, the outcome would throw open the race to become the next prime minister, as internationally favoured incumbent Haider al Abadi lagged behind after a vote hit by record abstentions.

According to partial results, the Marching Towards Reform alliance of Shia cleric Sadr and his communist allies was ahead in six of Iraq's 18 provinces and second in four others.

Sadr has reinvented himself as an anti-graft crusader after rising to prominence as a powerful militia chief whose fighters battled US troops after the 2003 invasion.

While long railing against the US, Sadr has also distanced himself from its key rival Iran, drawing closer to regional Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

Iran-backed alliance second in line

Next in the running is the Conquest Alliance, made up of ex-fighters from mainly Iran-backed paramilitary units that battled Daesh, with results putting them ahead in four provinces and second in eight others.

The head of the list is Hadi al Ameri, a long-time ally of Tehran, whose forces ended up battling alongside the US to oust the militants.

Both Sadr and Ameri are long-time political veterans well-known to Iraqis, but they pitched themselves as seeking to sweep clean the country's reviled elite.

The complex electoral arithmetic of the Iraqi system, however, means that the final makeup of 329-seat parliament is still far from decided.