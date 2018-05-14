Make no mistake about it, we are at a historical juncture in global politics. After the withdrawal of the United States and the recurrent military operations of the Israeli army against Iranian targets in Syria, we may be slowly marching towards a war that would have global consequences - call it World War III if you like.

Those who know my writing and media commentary are aware that I don’t do hyperbole. I am rarely, if ever alarmist about politics. But I see the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, or Iran deal, as a part of a wider strategy to provoke Iran into a military conflict.

The big analytical pointers are all there. With the appointment of John Bolton, Rudi Giuliani and James Mattis, Donald Trump is surrounding himself with people whose anti-Iranian agenda dates back decades.

Trump himself is enraged about Iranian influence in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, the Persian Gulf and beyond. Saudi Arabia and Israel have fed this anger and the Trump administration has repeatedly, and rather hysterically, promised to deal with the “Iranian threat”.

As writing this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered another round of strikes against “Iranian targets” in Syria. The very fact that Iran has assets so close to the Israeli border is, of course, in itself an indicator of the expansion of Iran’s sphere of influence.

Iran is certainly not a military threat to Israel. But with southern Lebanon firmly secured by Iran’s allies Hezbollah and with pro-Iranian forces in Syria close to the occupied Golan Heights, Israel is swiftly losing its ability to dominate this strategic theatre by sheer force. Hence, this march into confrontation which could swiftly turn into a sprint towards war with consequences for all of us.

So I have explained the first, rather more strategic effect of the withdrawal from the JCPOA. In simple terms: it seriously increases the likelihood of war in the region, which may have been the intention, certainly from the perspective of Bolton and Mattis.

I am in no doubt that they would easily order a military strike on Iranian installations, whether in Syria or if push comes to shove, in Iran itself.

As I have argued in my book Psycho-nationalism: Global thought, Iranian imaginations, we are living through an era of global history which is beset—even dominated—by right-wing thinking, by a politics of hate which has turned the world into a dangerous war zone.

Advocates of this repulsive form of psycho-nationalism, a poisonous concoction of mythology and superiority which requires othering, are everywhere. For instance, Bernard-Henri Levy, the French author who propagated the war against Libya, is busy using his access to the global media to demonise Iran. Wars are always precipitated by such propaganda campaigns as my book shows.

Psycho-nationalism, then, is real and present. In Iran itself, it is very likely that the pragmatist policies of President Rouhani will be under increasing scrutiny by the right-wing, or hardliners as some call them, in the country.

Many Iranians are uniting behind their leaders, and I am in no doubt that the political climate in the Islamic Republic will be radicalised due to the ongoing threats from Israel and the United States.

That is the second immediate consequence of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA: Iranians will never trust America again.