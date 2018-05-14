The PKK is an armed drug and human trafficking terror group that has been carrying out attacks in Turkey since 1984, a couple of years after the group was established. It is responsible for tens of thousands of civilian and security personnel deaths in the region during an almost four-decade-long campaign of terror.

The PKK has been designated a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

They have been based in the mountainous northern parts of Iraq on the Turkish border since 1982, even before they started their terror campaign. And in Makhmour, in the south of KRG region, since the beginning 1990's.

The group, which carried out several suicide bomb attacks targeting civilians in Turkey, strengthened its positions in Iraq after a power vacuum following former Iraqi regime leader Saddam Hussein’s fall with the US invasion in 2003.

That has led to tensions from time to time between Ankara and Baghdad, over Ankara's criticism of not being capable of preventing PKK's presence in their soil.

Here is a breakdown of PKK bases in Iraq with how and since when they have been based there:

1- Qandil Mountains

The Qandil Mountains are an extension of the Zagros Mountains range, which covers parts of southern Turkey, northern Iraq and northeastern Syria.

Peshmerga forces, the armed forces of the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, used the mountain as shelter to protect themselves from former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in the 1980s, before they gained autonomy.

However, after the Gulf War in 1991, Peshmerga abandoned the mountains and turned back to urban areas that were secured by the US, and the PKK took the control of Qandil and started using it as their base.

Despite the region's proximity to KRG-controlled areas, the terror group has been using the region autonomously, enjoying KRG's indifference. And the Iraqi central government is neither geographically nor militarily close to controlling the mountains.

The PKK has more than one camp as their base in the mountain, preventing their destruction by a single attack.

There are at least 13 camps located in different parts of the mountain, including the main base where the heads of PKK shelter, including Murat Karayilan and Cemil Bayik.

2- Makhmur Camp

Located some 60 km's south of KRG's capital Erbil, the Makhmur district is a part of Nineveh province. Kurdish Peshmerga forces settled there after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

But the Makhmur refugee camp within the district is controlled by the PKK.

The camp was established by the central Iraqi government and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 1998 for the Kurdish people who fled their homes both internally and externally in the early 1990s.

It mostly includes ethnic Kurds from southeast Turkey, which were forcefully displaced from their villages by the PKK and relocated in northern Iraq in 1992, in order to clear the area of clashes and to create a base for itself in Iraq where it can recruit new militants.

That forced migration led the Kurds finding a new location in Makhmur, and in order to support them, the UN decided to create the refugee camp after six years.

The PKK had a strong presence in the camp until the US invasion, creating problems between Turkey and the UNHCR. Later, when the conflict intensified in Iraq and most of the UN employees left the country, the PKK gained more control in the camp, even forcing young Kurds to join the PKK.

Their presence significantly increased after Daesh came very close to the camp, and the PKK cleared the area of the group in alliance with the Peshmerga. Despite the Peshmerga playing a crucial role in defeating Daesh and maintaining its forces in Makhmur, the PKK have yet to withdraw. Now, not only in the camp but also on the hills around the camp, the PKK has a presence. Turkey has called on the Iraqi government to close the camp.

3- Sinjar

Sinjar tops Turkey's agenda when it comes to talks with Baghdad on the fight against PKK. That's because the Turkish military can conduct military operations on PKK bases in the Qandil Mountains, but Sinjar is protected by the Iraqi army.

PKK's Syrian affiliate, the PYD, was founded in 2003. And when Daesh came to Syria in 2013, the US decided to use their armed wing, the YPG, as a ground force in their fight against the group.

The YPG's fight against Daesh draw international attention since late 2014 and has gained more military and diplomatic support from the West.

But the YPG has not left control of the areas they defeated Daesh to the local people, and now the group holds a quarter of Syria, mostly on the Turkish and Iraqi border.

Sinjar district lies in the west of Iraq on the Syrian border, neighbouring the YPG-held areas. When Daesh arrived in Sinjar in 2014, they massacred the Yazidis, an ethnic and religious group who speak a dialect of Kurdish.

That also drew the attention of the West. And again with that support, the YPG in Syria and the PKK in Iraq arrived in Sinjar, in the guise of rescuing the Yazidis. They defeated Daesh in the area with the help of the US-led coalition's air strikes and they have kept control of Sinjar since then.

Although the Peshmerga played a major role in purging Sinjar of Daesh in 2015, the PKK has largely retained control of the district, where it refuses to allow Peshmerga forces to assume control of the area.