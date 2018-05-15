Actress Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in the "Superman" films in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 69, triggering affectionate tributes from Hollywood.

Kidder's manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said the actress died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday at her home in Livingston, Montana. The cause of death was not given.

Canadian-born Kidder appeared in more than 70 movies and TV shows, including "The Great Waldo Pepper," "The Amityville Horror" and the 2014 children's TV series "R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour," for which she won an Emmy award.

Kidder began her acting career in her 20s and shot to international fame playing the intrepid reporter Lois Lane in 1978's "Superman," opposite Christopher Reeve, and in three sequels.

"Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with," DC Comics, the home of the "Superman" franchise, said on its Twitter account.

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill tweeted "on-screen she was magic. Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known."