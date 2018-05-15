After US President Donald Trump announced he was going to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal on May 9, the Israeli military said it detected "irregular activity" by Iranian forces in southern Syria and called on the settlers of the occupied Golan Heights to prepare bomb shelters for a potential attack.

However, when a number of attacks came soon after, it was not from Iranian militias or Syrian regime forces, but an Israeli attack into an army base at Kisweh, south of regime-held Damascus. Fifteen pro-regime fighters were killed in the attack, including eight Iranian nationals.

The next day, it was reported that Iranian forces fired 20 rockets into Israeli positions in the occupied Golan, to which Israel retaliated with what it said was its "most extensive strike" in Syria in decades. There were no Israeli casualties from the attack, which Israel accused the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, or Al Quds forces of carrying out.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that 27 pro-regime fighters were killed, including 11 Iranians after Israel's strikes, which Israel said were aimed at military targets.

Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman announced on Thursday that "almost all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria" had been hit by Israel, and that none of the Iranian attacks aimed at Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights reached their aim.

The same day, Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen launched ballistic missiles into the capital of Israel's de facto ally and Iran's other regional enemy, Saudi Arabia. All of the missiles were intercepted by Saudi systems.

Preventing a permanent Iranian presence

As the Syrian war is drawing to an end, each of the players on the ground are trying to claim and cement their spheres of influence, as they do in the rest of the region; from Lebanon to Yemen. As one of the primary backers of the Syrian regime, Iran dominates Syria on the ground, more so than the regime’s other ally, Russia, which controls Syria’s airspace and conducts most of its operations via air strikes.

A strong Iranian presence on the ground in Syria, particularly near Israel and the geostrategic Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, is one of Israel’s foremost security concerns.

“We see the Iranian involvement in Syria as a menace, as a threat to Israel’s security,” former deputy director general of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oded Eran told TRT World. “We have a very, very negative experience from the situation in Lebanon. Hezbollah has become very powerful [actor], and powerful not only in Lebanese terms, but in regional terms. Israel cannot afford to repeat the situation in Syria, which seems to be the strategic goal of Iran.”

With its strikes, Israel does not expect to stop the “political relationship between Iran and Damascus,” Eran said. “This is a given, and there is nothing to be done on this issue. We are talking about the military, [preventing the] building of a base in Syria.”

Last week’s attacks were not new; Israel had been aiming at Iranian and Iran-backed militias' positions in Syria for several months, including the ones in Aleppo, Hama, the T4 airbase, Masyaf, Damascus International Airport and other areas.

In the weeks leading up to Trump’s nuclear deal announcement, several high-level Israeli officials threatened Iran, going to so far as to threaten to assassinate Assad if “Assad allows Iran to turn Syria into a military vanguard against [Israel], to attack [Israel] from Syrian territory.”

But even when the Syrian regime downed an Israeli F-16 in northern Israel in February, and Israel shot down an Iranian drone allegedly on its territory, both Iran and Israel had signalled that it would not lead to a wider conflict in Syria.

Even after Israel launched a heavy air raid in April, in northern Syria’s Aleppo and Hama that killed 26, the majority of them Iranian, the deaths were denied by Iran, which called the claims “baseless.”

Getting Russian support

One day after Trump’s announcement, Netanyahu visited Putin to discuss regional issues.