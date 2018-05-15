Taliban militants threatened the provincial capital of Farah in western Afghanistan on Tuesday, with fighting underway on the outskirts of the city where government forces were defending two police districts, officials and residents said.

A Farah government official and several residents said security forces were engaged in police districts two and three, around four kilometres from the city centre.

"The Taliban are moving very fast, if the government does not take serious and speedy action, the province is going to collapse to Taliban," said Hamidullah, a resident of the city reached by telephone.

Other residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fears of possible Taliban retribution, said Taliban militants began their operation at around 2130 GMT on Monday (2am) attacking the city from several directions.

Noorulhaq Khaliqi, a military spokesman in Farah, said Afghan security forces had repelled the attack but some residents said the Taliban had already set up checkpoints around the city and were checking identity cards and preventing people from fleeing.

Locals said shops, schools and government offices were closed.

Mohammad Radmanish, a spokesman for the defence ministry in Kabul said they have ordered security forces from neighbouring provinces to travel to Farah to protect civilians and government buildings.

Two members of the Afghan forces were killed and four were injured, said Radmanish.

A local administrator said the attack by Taliban insurgents was an example of intelligence failure.

"Taliban has entered our city with a full might ... they are equipped with heavy arms and night vision," said Dadullah Qane, a provincial council member of Farah.