Timeline: the Great March of Return in Gaza
Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza boundary in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2018. / Reuters
Timeline: the Great March of Return in Gaza
It was the bloodiest day for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict as the Great March of Return entered its seventh week ahead of the day of "Nakba," or "Catastrophe."
Ahmed YussufAhmed Yussuf
May 15, 2018

Thousands of Palestinians have been demanding their right to return to their homes in a seven- week-long protest campaign along the demarcation line between Gaza and Israel. Today marks 70 years since Nakba Day, or the "Catastrophe," where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. The situation was heightened when the US opened its new embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.

Here are the key moments from The Great March of Return:

March 30 - Seventeen Palestinians were killed and 1,400 wounded after first Great March of Return.

April 6 - Seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, and at least 200 wounded, including Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media.

April 13 - A Palestinian was killed and more than 200 others wounded.

April 20 -  Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, including a 15-year-old boy, 445 protesters were injured, including 96 by gunfire. 

RECOMMENDED

April 27 - Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces kills, and over 600 were wounded. 

May 4 - Israeli forces fired live rounds and tear gas at Palestinians wounding about 1,100 people.  

May 6 - Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces as they crossed the Gaza border.

May 10 - Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and wounded hundreds of others.

May 14 - The day of the US embassy opening in Jerusalem was the bloodiest of the seven-week- long protest along the Israel-Gaza boundary. Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians and wounded over 2,000 of the protesters. 

107 Palestinians were killed and more than 11,000 wounded since the Great March of Return began on March 30.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government