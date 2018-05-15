In Pictures: The world stands in solidarity with Palestine
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In Pictures: The world stands in solidarity with PalestineProtests in solidarity with Palestine took place in several cities around the world.
Activists stage a rally condemning the Israeli violence at the Gaza Strip’s eastern border on May 14, 2018, in the Bayridge neighbourhood in Brooklyn borough of New York, United States on May 14, 2018. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
May 15, 2018

Since the Great March of Return protests began on March 30, at least 107 Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israeli forces and more than 11,000 wounded.

However, Monday was the deadliest day since the end of the 2014 Gaza conflict. 

At least 60 people who protested the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem were killed by Israeli forces.

And today, Palestinians are marking  the 70th year of the Nakba Day or Day of Catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled or fled amid the creation of the Israeli state in 1948.

Here are images from protests in support of the Palestinian cause from around the world.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government