WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesian police kill one, arrest several in Surabaya raids
A Surabaya police spokesman said police arrested 13 suspects over the two suicide bombings carried out by two families, after conducting raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.
Indonesian police kill one, arrest several in Surabaya raids
Anti-terror policemen walk during a raid of a house of a suspected terrorist at Medokan Ayu area in Surabaya, Indonesia May 15, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 15, 2018

Indonesian police fatally shot a militant and arrested 13 others on Tuesday suspected of links to suicide bombings carried out by two families in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighbourhood with counterterrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 13 people.

He said the arrests of suspected militants were made in raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.

Co-ordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged eight and 12.

RECOMMENDED

A second family bombed Surabaya's police headquarters on Monday. Their seven-year-old daughter survived the attack.

All told, 26 people died in the two days of attacks including a total of 13 militants and their children.

Daesh claimed responsibility for all the attacks in statements carried by its Amaq news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, police searched the home of the family that bombed Surabaya's police headquarters and found unexploded bombs.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government