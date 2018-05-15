Indonesian police fatally shot a militant and arrested 13 others on Tuesday suspected of links to suicide bombings carried out by two families in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighbourhood with counterterrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 13 people.

He said the arrests of suspected militants were made in raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.

Co-ordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged eight and 12.