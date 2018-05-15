SAMAHA, Egypt — There is a town in southern Egypt, thousands of kilometres from Cairo, that is exclusively for divorced and widowed women. Men, married women and single mothers are barred from entry, not allowed to live in this remote town.

To see how this informal microcosm works, you would need to take a train from the heart of Cairo to Aswan, which is 1,202 km away in southern Egypt, and then another bus to get you to Edfu, another 67 km away.

The further you get from Cairo, the harder the journey becomes. It’s tricky to hitch a ride from Edfu to Wadi Al Saaydeh, from where, if you’re lucky, you might find a pickup truck willing to take you on the unpaved roads that eventually lead to Samaha, where low-lying brick houses fan out around the partly-tarred roads that cut through the sparse landscape.

Breaking old norms

Married life is considered central to stability, especially in Upper Egypt, where marriage is sanctified. Therein there are some who arguably worship the role of women as wives and caretakers, their roles being to preserve sacred family relations, reflecting a society that firmly enforces inherited traditions and norms.

The divorced and widowed women of Samaha village usually get up very early in the morning, bearing their poleaxes over their shoulders. They farm and harvest throughout the day, and in the evening, sit in front of their houses watching over their children. Such is the meticulously structured lives of these women.

It does not come easy for those women, particularly considering some of the pressures the gender bias in Egypt places them under. For example, the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture enabled these female-only households to have lands they could depend on to earn a living. To have full ownership of the land, they must have resided there for at least 15 years.

Experiences in the village

Children playing with cattle, elderly women and one-floor houses with small barns for poultry greet you as you first set foot therein. Abandoned schools litter the village, with teachers and students having long since deserted.

Um Mohamed, one of the women who benefited from the ministry’s project, sits under a wicker umbrella. The 62-year-old came to the village from Aswan after her husband died, leaving four children under her care, the eldest in preparatory school. She had no means of income when she applied to the project and to her surprise, she was granted six whole feddans, and has been working them since, growing rice and wheat, as well as hibiscus. One Egyptian feddan is the equivalent of 1.038 acres.

In the next house, 59-year-old Hanem Hussein shepherds her only cow. She had been worried at first about living in this desert, but life had not given them the “luxury of choosing,” as she said. She was afraid that, without a local police station and access to transport, that she could not live or protect herself and her children in this village, which was completely empty at the time, forcing her to rebuild her life from nothing.

Forced to deal with such challenges, these women took it upon themselves to defy tough circumstances and forge a life for themselves and their families encouraged by each other. Some felt more confident in their decision to rebuild their lives in the village in that they felt able to protect and provide for their children, Hussein explained.

Saadeya, 65 years old, takes a seat near a little pond, and reflects on her journey. She came to the village more than 20 years ago and back then, when she paid EGP 35,000 to the government for the land, it was a desolate patch of land, so empty they did not have shelter from the burning sun until they completed the construction of their houses. The current government has not announced that any land or homes are for sale in the village, meaning no one has joined the village in some time.

“Each [one of us] paid the required money to the government. Some women could not afford to so they borrowed from each other or sold whatever they owned, cattle or jewellery,” she clarified.