North Korea said it may reconsider holding a summit with the United States if Washington continues to unilaterally insist on North Korea giving up its nuclear programme, the North's state media said on Wednesday.

Citing first vice minister of foreign affairs Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea's central news agency also said the fate of the US-North Korea summit as well as bilateral relations "would be clear" if Washington speaks of a Libya-style denuclearisation for the North.

The statement added US President Donald Trump would remain as a "failed president" if he follows in the steps of his predecessors.

The United States said it was moving ahead with preparations for the summit.

"We will continue to plan the meeting," Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. Nauert said Washington had received "no notification" of a position change by North Korea.

"We have not heard anything from that government or the government of South Koreato indicate we would not continue conducting these exercises or would not continue planning for our meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un next month."

Nauert denied that the exercises were provocative, saying: "Kim Jong-un has said he understands the importance to the United States that we conduct these joint exercises. They continue to go on."

The drills between the two allies' air forces were a rehearsal for invasion and a provocation at a time when inter-Korean relations were warming, Yonhap cited KCNA as adding.

Trump's Koreas diplomacy

Any cancellation of the June 12 summit in Singapore, the first meeting between a serving US president and a North Korean leader, would deal a major blow to Trump’s efforts to score the biggest diplomatic achievement of his presidency.

Trump has raised expectations for a successful meeting even as many analysts have been sceptical of the chances of bridging the gap due to questions about North Korea’s willingness to give up a nuclear arsenal that now threatens the United States.

The most recent language used by North Korea is a sudden and dramatic return to the rhetoric of the past from Pyongyang, which has long argued that it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against the US.