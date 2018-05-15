A federal judge in Washington ruled Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

The decision was a setback for Paul Manafort in his defence against charges of money-laundering conspiracy, false statements and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Manafort had argued that Mueller had exceeded his authority because the case was unrelated to Russian election interference.

But US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson disagreed, siding with prosecutors who had produced an August 2017 memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The memo shows Rosenstein authorised Mueller to investigate Manafort's Ukrainian work and related financial crimes.

Jackson had previously thrown out a civil case Manafort brought challenging Mueller's authority.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel's office, declined to comment.