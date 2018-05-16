The leaders of Turkey and the UK underlined the importance of cooperation, particularly in the areas of security and economics as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his three-day trip to the UK.

"The UK-Turkey relationship is indispensable, the issues we have discussed underline just how important it is that we work ever more closely together to make our people safe and more prosperous," British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The two leaders announced new intelligence sharing measures in the fight against terrorism and hailed a deal to collaborate on a new Turkish jet fighter.

Turkey has also signalled its enthusiasm for a post-Brexit free trade deal.