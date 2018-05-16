The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting after up to 60 Palestinians from Gaza were killed by Israeli soldiers on Monday, in what was the bloodiest day there since 2014.

The US was alone in supporting Israel while all other council members supported the Palestinians and urged "restraint on both sides."

In a rare show of defiance, European members of the council took the argument outside‚ and standing shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian ambassador, they issued a joint statement asking Israel to stop the use of deadly force.