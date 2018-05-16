WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting to discuss situation in Gaza
Council members called for protection of unarmed Palestinians, and for Israel to cease the use of deadly force, while the US was the only council member that defended Israel.
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting to discuss situation in Gaza
The youngest Palestinian victim was an eight-month-old who died after inhaling tear gas used by Israeli forces. / Reuters
By Fatıma Taşkömür
May 16, 2018

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting after up to 60 Palestinians from Gaza were killed by Israeli soldiers on Monday, in what was the bloodiest day there since 2014. 

The US was alone in supporting Israel while all other council members supported the Palestinians and urged "restraint on both sides."

In a rare show of defiance, European members of the council took the argument outside‚ and standing shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian ambassador, they issued a joint statement  asking Israel to stop the use of deadly force.

RECOMMENDED

A six-week campaign of border protests dubbed "The Great March of Return" has revived calls for Palestinian refugees to have the right of return to their former lands, which now lie inside Israel.

Israel came under mounting international pressure amid calls for an independent probe after its forces killed 60 Palestinians during protests along the Gaza border. The same day, the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a highly controversial move widely condemned by the international community. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government