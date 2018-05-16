Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim was granted a full pardon on Wednesday and walked free out of a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he has been undergoing treatment.

Smiling and waving to supporters, Anwar, 70, was wearing a black suit with a tie. He was surrounded by his family, lawyers and prison guards before getting into a car and driving to the palace for an audience with the king.

"The pardons board has already met and the king has granted a full pardon, which means all past convictions have been expunged," said Sivarasa Rasiah, Anwar's lawyer.

TRT World's Mhairi Beveridge reports.

Family time

Anwar said that he would give full support to the government led by former rival Mahathir Mohamad, but would not immediately be part of it.

"I have given my assurance, I am here as a concerned citizen to give complete support to manage the country on the understanding that we are committed to the reform agenda, beginning with the judiciary, media and the entire apparatus," Anwar said in a news conference at his home after he was freed from custody.

Anwar said it was Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's prerogative to form the cabinet, but noted he had given assurances that he will consult party leaders.

Anwar said he would take some time off with his family. "I've told Tun Mahathir, I don't need to serve in the cabinet for now," he said, using an honorofic for the prime minister.

Supporters gather

Supporters gathered on Thursday at the hospital from where Anwar walked free just a week after his alliance scored a shock victory in a general election.