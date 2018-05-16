Mexican presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his lead to more than 12 points over his nearest rival ahead of the July 1 vote, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky showed Lopez Obrador, running for the third time, had 32.6 percent of support, up from 31.9 percent in April.

Second-placed Ricardo Anaya, the candidate of the "For Mexico in Front" coalition of three parties from the right and left, saw his backing fall slightly to 20.5 percent, versus 20.8 in the previous survey.

Ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade slipped to 14.5 percent support, from 16.9 percent in April. Independent candidate Margarita Zavala also saw support slip to 2.7 percent.