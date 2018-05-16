WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guatemala relocates embassy to Jerusalem
Guatemala is one of only seven countries that sided with the US on the moving of its embassy to Jerusalem, a move that received international backlash.
Guatemala relocates embassy to Jerusalem
Hilda Patricia Marroquin, the wife of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, cuts the ribbon during the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, as she stands with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel Polanco, May 16, 2018. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
May 16, 2018

Guatemala has relocated its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, just two days after the US. It's one of only seven countries that sided with the United States. 

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday, and he hopes to profit from his loyal support. His delegation includes several ministers and parliamentarians, hoping to sign new agreements. 

TRT World's correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Guatemala. 

RECOMMENDED

The announcement came one week before the United States embassy opened in Jerusalem on Monday in accordance with President Donald Trump's December 6 recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

The United States is an important source of assistance for Guatemala and Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that supported the UN resolution. Before 1980, Guatemala and a dozen countries maintained an embassy in Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government