The Turkish foreign ministry on Wednesday told Israel's consul general in Istanbul Yosef Levi Sfari to leave the country "for a while."

According to diplomatic sources speaking on condition of anonymity, the ministry told Sfari to leave following indiscriminate violence and killings by Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border.

Turkey’s consul general in Jerusalem was summoned by the Israeli foreign ministry on Tuesday and also asked to leave the country for an indefinite period of time.

In a statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry, Gurcan Turkoglu, was summoned and asked to return to his country, considering latest development on bilateral relations between Jerusalem and Ankara.