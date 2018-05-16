India announced a conditional ceasefire in India-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, lasting for the 30 days of Ramadan, but warned its soldiers will retaliate if attacked in the disputed region.

The Indian home ministry announced the decision in a series of tweets, almost a week after top elected official, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, urged the federal government to halt military operations in the Himalayan region during the Muslim month of fasting and the upcoming Hindu pilgrimage.

New Delhi said the decision was taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims" observe Ramadan in a peaceful environment but said its "security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people."

Immediately after the announcement, there were reports of a gun battle between rebels and Indian soldiers in Shopian district.

Deadly violence

Tensions have been high in the region after the killing of civilians and anti-India rebels during gun battles and protests on May 6.

One of the slain rebels included a sociologist professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat, who had joined pro-Pakistan Hizbul Mujahideen group a few days before he was killed.

Since January 2018, 72 rebels, 32 civilians and 28 Indian police and military were killed in various gun battles, The Kashmir Press reported, quoting Indian home ministry figures.

For almost a decade now, Indian soliders have been battling local rebels who are generally highly educated individuals, hailing from wealthy families.

Last year, about 270 rebels, mostly local, were killed in a practice which was previously abandoned by the Indian military.