The Palestinian Authority has recalled its envoys to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria after their ambassadors attended an Israeli reception marking the US embassy's move to Jerusalem, it said on Wednesday.

The statement from the PA's Foreign Ministry said the EU nations' ambassadors had attended the reception on Sunday, a day before the US opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem.

The embassy move and Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has deeply angered Palestinians, who see the Israeli-occupied eastern sector of the city as the capital of their future state.

The ministry "sees this participation as a grave breach of international law and United Nations resolutions which confirm that Jerusalem has been occupied since 1967 and ban countries from moving their embassies there," the statement said.

"The recalls are to consult with our ambassadors to these states about their positions and their commitment to the EU's positions."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday withdrew his top envoy to Washington.