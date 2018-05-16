Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May on his three-day visit, which started on Sunday, and reviewing economic relations topped the agenda.

Erdogan's visit is part of May's charm offensive to shore up relations with countries outside the European Union (EU) as Britain prepares to leave the bloc and secure at least the promise of future trade deals to bolster her all but stalled Brexit plans.

Since the UKis set to leave the bloc in March 2019, ending its 44-year membership, it perceives trade and security cooperation as being at the heart of the strategic relationship between the UK and Turkey.

"The UK is a valued and trusted strategic partner for us. As Turkey, we are ready for more cooperation in every field of the post-Brexit era as well,” Erdogan said.

“The synergy which will occur when Turkey’s operational opportunities and the UK’s financial power come together will bring very big benefits to both sides.”

Here are the six key components of this partnership:

Post-Brexit economic ties

Turkey, enjoying a Customs Union deal with the EU, attaches importance to the developments in the aftermath of Brexit with respect to the new economic model that will be shaped between the EU and the UK.

May secured a commitment last year for Britain and Turkey to work on post-Brexit trade, and Erdogan said he was keen on securing a deal immediately after Britain leaves the EU.

The two leaders had agreed on the trade volume that could be increased to $20 billion annually, up from the 2017 level of around $16 billion, said Erdogan.

In 2017, the trade volume between the two countries stood at $16.2 billion, reaching to around $5 billion between January and March of this year.

The UK ranked 2nd in terms of Turkey’s exports and 11th in terms of its imports in 2016.

There are currently 2,362 companies operating with a UK capital in Turkey, and UK’s direct investments to Turkey in 2011 had reached $917 million.

Cooperation on security and defence

Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than $135 million (£100 million) last year to develop Turkish fighter jets, paving the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.

The deal, announced by May and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, involves BAE Systems (British defence and aerospace company) and TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries) working together to develop the TF-X Turkish fighter program.

A report showed that Britain has sold more than $1billion worth of weapons to Ankara since the failed coup in July 2016.

UK weapons sales since the attempted coup include a $667 million deal for military electronic data, armoured vehicles, small arms, ammunition, missiles, drones, aircraft and helicopters, according to the Middle East Eye.

It also includes a $135 million deal with the BAE Systems to fulfil Erdogan’s plan to build a Turkish-made fighter jet, it said.

The value of known UK export licences for military equipment sold to Turkey over the last three years for which data is available, between July 2013 and June 2016, was £466 million (around $610 million).

On defence cooperation, Erdogan called for the joint marketing of commonly developed and manufactured products to third countries.

Minister for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan, was the first European official to visit Turkey and show support to Ankara nearly a week after the defeated coup in 2016.

War in Syria and operations

A solution in the Syrian conflict and foreign and security policy collaboration between both countries are essential for the stability of Europe and the Middle East, said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The British military in April joined the United States and France in carrying out an attack on Syria to target its chemical weapons capability in retaliation for the April 7 suspected poison gas attack in Douma in eastern Ghouta.