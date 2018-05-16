TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military sets up 12th observation point in Syria's Idlib
The Turkish military has set up its 12th observation point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province in accordance with the Astana process.
On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 16, 2018

The Turkish army has set up its 12th observation point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the military announced on Wednesday.

On its official Twitter account, Turkish Armed Forces said, "No. 11 Observation Point, which is the 12th in Idlib region, has been established."

Under the Astana agreement, Turkish forces are present at 12 points from Idlib's north to south.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, has faced intense attacks by the Syrian regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

Since March 2015, Idlib is no longer under the control of the Assad regime and has been overrun by opposition groups.

The Astana peace talks were launched on January 23, 2017, with the aim of putting an end to the violence and improving the humanitarian situation in war-torn Syria.

SOURCE:AA
