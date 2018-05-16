Nestle will make further cuts to the amount of sugar, salt and saturated fats in its products as it tries to improve the image of packaged foods in the eyes of health-conscious consumers, the Swiss group said on Tuesday.

Nestle and its rivals are under pressure from a shift in consumer preferences toward healthier food and away from processed products such as instant noodles and frozen pizza.

The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups is responding with healthier products and is also moving into higher growth categories, such as coffee, pet care, bottled water and infant nutrition. The company said it wanted to cut sugar by another five percent, on top of the more than 34 percent reduction achieved since 2000, and salt by another 10 percent in addition to the more than 20 percent saved since 2005.