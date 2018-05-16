WORLD
Michigan State and Nassar victims reach $500M settlement
Nassar, the former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team was sentenced to 175 years behind bars, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes.
Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stands during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on January 24, 2018. / AFP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
May 16, 2018

Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal was announced on Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar, the former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team was sentenced to 175 years behind bars, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes. 

For two decades Nassar exploited his status as a doctor to sexually abuse the women and girls who would come to him for medical treatment.

Nassar – once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's top Olympic gymnasts – had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. 

He treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. 

He had an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were victims.

