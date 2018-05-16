Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal was announced on Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar, the former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team was sentenced to 175 years behind bars, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes.

For two decades Nassar exploited his status as a doctor to sexually abuse the women and girls who would come to him for medical treatment.