A Turkish banker was sentenced on Wednesday to 32 months in a US prison for plotting to help Iran evade American sanctions, in an explosive case straining ties between Ankara and Washington.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 47, former deputy chief executive of Turkish lender Halkbank, was convicted by a New York jury on January 3 on five counts of bank fraud and conspiracy. He was acquitted on one count of money laundering.

Judge Richard Berman handed down the sentence of 32 months in a Manhattan court Wednesday. US prosecutors had wanted him to put away for 20 years.

Atilla's attorneys had argued that federal guidelines recommended a term of just 46 to 57 months, and argued for a sentence "dramatically below" that length.

The time he spent behind bars will be deducted from the total sentence, meaning he will be free after 18 months.

Atilla will be free to return to Turkey after serving his sentence.

TRT World’s Muttalip Erdogan reports from New York.