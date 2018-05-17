Turkey will hold early parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24. Many analysts view the upcoming elections as crucial for the country’s political prospects.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is again the heavy favourite for the presidency. Under his leadership, the AK Party has not lost a single election since 2002, with Erdogan himself having also not lost any election since he won the mayorship of Istanbul in 1994.

Since mid-2015, however, the country has faced multiple issues, ranging from PKK attacks to unearthing the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation's (FETO) infiltration of state institutions. On July 15, 2016, Turkey also had to deal with a coup attempt against the country’s democratically elected government that was unsuccessful after ordinary Turkish citizens protested on the streets following Erdogan's call to mobilise.

The coup attempt also marked the beginning of a new political alliance between the AK Party and the nationalist opposition MHP, which strongly backed both Erdogan and the AK Party government on July 15.

The MHP leader Devlet Bahceli has given his unconditional support to Erdogan since July 15, and the Erdogan-Bahceli partnership has now turned into an alliance for the upcoming June elections.

In order to understand the dynamics of this alliance, and in particular Bahceli’s motivations to support Erdogan, we spoke to Avni Ozgurel, a prominent nationalist analyst and author, who's known for being close to Bahceli’s key political aides.

Ozgurel thinks the AK Party-MHP alliance is more than an election deal and will crystallize into political unity after the elections as both parties have a history of cooperation at crucial times.

Back in 2002, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli, who was the deputy prime minister for the then-coalition government, called for early elections. The coalition government had been dissolved and the country went to the early elections. The AK Party won a landslide victory and without any interruption has stayed in power since then. How do you explain Bahceli’s move at the time?

Avni Ozgurel: Bahceli had powerful intuitions [about Turkey’s politics]. We can also judge that he has powerful sources of information. He recognised that Turkey was being dragged into an American trap at the time. He analysed the way Kemal Dervis, [who holds dual American and Turkish nationality], came to Turkey and suddenly became a deputy prime minister, [managing Turkey’s economics and exerting enormous influence on the triple coalition in the early 2000s.]

He was the first Turkish politician who recognised that the Dervis-led policies would drag Turkey into an internationally submissive political line. [Dervis was developing an economic policy under the IMF and World Bank's guidance, seen as kowtowing to Western influence.] As his coalition partners were defending a position against his better judgement, he made a crucial call for early elections in 2002 when he also knew that his party would be in a very difficult position.

The Motherland Party (ANAP) and the True Path Party (DYP), which were centre-right parties, could not pass the 10 percent election threshold necessary to contest an election in Turkey. [The MHP could not pass the election threshold either]. As such, the AK Party emerged from the elections victorious.

Bahceli was heavily criticised at the time, both inside and outside his party, on the grounds that his call for early elections, handed victory to the AK Party. But he did not care about those criticisms at all.

In 2002, he indeed forecasted that his party and his coalition partners could not pass the election threshold. When I asked about those criticisms at the time, he responded to me saying, “There is something good about the losses we suffered." It’s clear to me that he had already foreseen what would happen after the elections.

How do you see Bahceli’s relationship with the AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

AO: If we carefully study most of the Bahceli’s political moves and statements regarding Erdogan’s leadership, we can conclude that he has mostly opposed the personal attacks against Erdogan. He has opposed all the attempts to close down the AK Party and to imprison their leader.[In 2008, Turkey’s Constitutional Court rejected an appeal to close down the AK Party.] He attempted to block all of those attempts. Although he has voiced some criticism of the AK Party, he has always said closing down parties will not bring any concrete resolutions.

We have seen his approach during the e-memorandum. [In 2007, the Turkish military released a written statement on its website which amounted to a military intervention to the country’s democratically elected government. The AK Party government rejected the e-memorandum and warned the military not to intervene in the country’s politics.]

In 2007, Bahceli also opposed efforts to criticise AK Party’s presidential candidate Abdullah Gul. [Turkey’s harshly secularist establishment was against Gul’s election at the time on the grounds that his wife wears a headscarf. Bahceli criticised the e-memorandum which aimed to prevent an AK Party presidential candidate with a hijab-wearing wife from becoming president. In that sense, he helped the AK Party elect its presidential candidate in parliament.]

On July 15, we saw Bahceli become the first opposition leader to offer a strong support to Erdogan in the face of the coup attempt. What did the coup attempt represent in terms of the relationship between Erdogan and Bahceli?

AO: The July 15 coup attempt is a milestone for them. It is a milestone for both Turkey and Bahceli’s politics. After July 15, Bahceli withdrew all of his criticisms of Erdogan. If he still held onto any criticism, I am sure he would only tell him when they speak privately.