Turkish border patrol on alert as Europe-bound migrants return
Two years after Turkey and the European Union signed a deal to curb human trafficking across the Aegean, the number of migrants and refugees attempting the journey is on the increase once again.
Syrian migrants hold a sit-in protest as they wait to be allowed to continue their journey to Greece or Bulgaria, at the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, on September 22, 2015. / Reuters
Ertan Karpazlı
May 17, 2018

Turkey has been keeping a tight lid on illegal immigration into Europe from the Middle East where war and economic hardship pushed millions of people from their homes. 

Many refugees have taken shelter in camps, yet thousands also tried perilous journeys crossing the Mediterranean to reach Greece. 

Despite all the measures taken by Ankara, migrants are now using the land route to cross the border. 

TRT World’s Oubai Shahbandar has more on how the Turkish military along the border with Greece is responding.

SOURCE:TRT World
