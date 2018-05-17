Google's YouTube said on Wednesday it will launch a new music streaming service, YouTube Music, next week and unveil soon a premium service that will charge more for its original shows.

YouTube Music, which will be launched on May 22, comes with extra features like personalised playlists based on individual's YouTube history and other usage patterns, YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said.

The video streaming company said it will also launch YouTube Premium, the revamped YouTube Red subscription service.

The new advertisement-supported version of YouTube Music will be available for free, while YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership without advertisements, will be available at $9.99 a month, YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube plans to charge $2 more for its premium service, as it includes YouTube Music service along with its original shows. YouTube Premium will be charged at $11.99 for all new members, the company said.