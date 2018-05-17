Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Thursday he has agreed with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on a solution to ending a long-running name row between the two neighbours.

"We were discussing many options and we agreed on one that is acceptable for both sides," Zaev told reporters after meeting Tsipras at a summit of Balkan and European Union leaders in Sofia, without elaborating further.

But Tsipras was more cautious, saying the two were "not yet in a position" to announce a deal to end the 25-year row, while admitting they had gone a good way to resolving it.

"I believe we have covered a major part of the distance, but there is still distance to cover," he told a press conference.

The name dispute between the two countries dates back to 1991, when Skopje declared independence from the former Yugoslavia, which collapsed in a series of bloody wars.

Athens objects to Macedonia's name because it has its own northern province called Macedonia, and fears it may imply territorial ambitions.

In 1993, it was only after adopting a provisional name – the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) – that the country was finally admitted into the United Nations.

Most other nations, including Russia, the United States and even China, have recognised the Balkan nation under its constitutional name, the Republic of Macedonia.

But the dispute has hampered its ambitions to join the EU and the NATO military alliance.

The name of the language

Zaev said there would be consultations with institutions in both countries over implementation of the agreed option.

"If [implementation] is possible, we will probably have a solution for the name," he said.

The prime minister said it was important to "confirm all the successes ... achieved so far" during the negotiations.