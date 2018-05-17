Nakba, or "day of catastrophe," is officially marked each year on May 15 to commemorate the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians who were forced to leave their homes during the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

The term is not only used to describe Palestinian loss of land and property but also the loss of thousands of lives during the depopulation of Palestine from 1947 to 1949.

Israelis, on the other hand, mark the following day according to the Gregorian Calendar as Israeli Independence Day.

This year the Nakba coincided with the relocation of the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that was decided by Trump and drew worldwide outrage, especially from the countries in the region.

Palestinians started the Great March of Return protests seven weeks ago on March 30, marking the 70th year of the Nakba. On the first day of the march, Israeli forces fired indiscriminately on peaceful protesters and killed 17 Palestinians.

During the seven-week long Great March of Return protests along the Gaza border, 107 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces.

Here are the worst days and the biggest atrocities of the seven-week long Great March of Return protests:

March 30 - First day of Great March of Return

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 others were injured by Israeli forces during the first Friday of the Great March of Return protests.

The demonstrators demanded permission for the Palestinian refugees to return to their hometowns and villages that their families fled, or were driven out of, when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

However, Israeli forces responded violently, using teargas and live fire to force them back.

At the same night, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, called for an independent investigation of the events.

There were also small protests in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

But the main point for the protests was Gaza, from which Israeli soldiers and settlers withdrew in 2005 after 38 years of clashes and negotiations.

And in 2006, Hamas was democratically elected in Palestinian elections. A year later, in 2007, Hamas took control of the strip from forces loyal to Fatah.

This did not go well with the Israeli government, for whom Hamas is a "terrorist" organisation. It continues to tighten its grip on Palestinians imposing a blockade via land, sea and air, restricting access to essential supplies and commodities.

It has been 10 years since Hamas took over Gaza, which it controls independently.

Hamas in Arabic stands for "Harakat Al Muqawama Al Islamia," or Islamic Resistance Movement.

April 6 - A journalist killed

At least seven people were killed when the protests entered their second week, also more than 200 people were injured. Friday is an important day for the Palestinian protesters, since they already gather for the Friday prayers.

The second Friday of the Great March of Return was crucial because a journalist was also killed by the Israeli forces.

Palestinian protesters torched piles of tires to create a smoke screen to block the view of snipers, but random shots hit people protesting as well as journalists reporting the events.

Yasser Murtaja, a photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency, succumbed to his wounds early Saturday, Gaza's health ministry said.

April 20 - 445 Palestinians injured

Israeli soldiers firing from across a border fence killed five Palestinians.