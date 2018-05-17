Jupp Heynckes brings the curtain down on his fourth spell as Bayern Munich coach on Saturday, warning the German giants not to call on him again when he's 80.

Heynckes takes charge of Bayern for the final time in the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt whose current boss Niko Kovac will take over the Munich hot seat.

The 73-year-old Heynckes took charge in October for his fourth stint when Carlo Ancelotti was fired.

He could bow out with the league and cup double after Bayern won the Bundesliga title by a massive 21 points.

"We want to put in a good performance for the fans and create another highlight," said Heynckes.

He also offered a warning to Kovac, his replacement for next season.

Record number of games

"It is an incredibly labour-intensive, around-the-clock job," said Heynckes, who holds the record of 1,037 German league games as a player or coach.

"Being coach at Bayern is a great opportunity – but also a huge commitment."

However, he insists there will be no return for a fifth stint as coach.

"FC Bayern should not ask again when I'm 80, that was definitively it for me," said Heynckes.