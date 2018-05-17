US President Donald Trump sought on Thursday to placate North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un after Pyongyang threatened to scrap an unprecedented summit, saying Kim's security would be guaranteed in any deal and his country would not suffer the fate of Muammar Gaddafi's Libya.

Trump said that as far as he knew the meeting with Kim was still on track, but that the North Korean leader was possibly being influenced by China after two recent visits there.

Trump distanced himself from comments by his national security adviser John Bolton that North Korea cited when casting doubt on the summit, which is planned for June 12 in Singapore.

"North Korea is actually talking to us about times and everything else as though nothing happened," Trump said. He was speaking to reporters at the start of an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Trump said he was not pursuing the so-called "Libya model" in getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Bolton had suggested the Libya model in comments on Sunday, prompting North Korea to threaten to cancel.

Gaddafi was deposed and killed after Libyans joined the 2011 Arab Spring protests, aided by NATO allies who had encouraged him to give up his banned weapons of mass destruction under a 2003 deal. Analysts have suggested Pyongyang will have bristled at the notion North Korea could suffer the same fate if it makes concessions on its nuclear programme.

Protections

Trump said the deal he was looking at would give Kim "protections that will be very strong."

"He would be there, he would be running his country, his country would be very rich," Trump said.

"The Libya model was a much different model. We decimated that country," he said.