Uber chief product officer to leave in latest executive departure
Jeff Holden, who oversaw Uber's flying car operation, becomes the latest of more than a dozen senior executives to depart since Dara Khosrowshahi took over the company last August.
The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City, Mexico on April 10, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 18, 2018

Uber Technologies Inc Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden is leaving the ride-hailing company, an Uber spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, the latest of more than a dozen senior executives to depart since last year.

Holden oversaw Uber Elevate, the company's flying car operation, which is now headed by Eric Allison, the spokesman said, but declined to elaborate on the reason for his departure.

New Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has been shaking up the company since taking over last August aiming to improve Uber's reputation after a string of scandals.

Uber, along with Lyft Inc, scrapped mandatory arbitration to settle sexual harassment or assault claims earlier this week, giving victims several options to pursue their claims including public lawsuits.

Uber also launched a new app for its drivers last month, in an effort to improve an often contentious relationship.

Uber's chief legal officer, Salle Yoo, and head of external affairs Dave Clark left the company in September.

Uber is also searching for a chief financial officer who can help take the company public in 2019. The CFO position has been vacant since 2015.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Holden, who was hired by former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick from Groupon Inc, told colleagues that Thursday was his last day with the company.

SOURCE:Reuters
