Kuwait has announced that Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jaber Al Sabah would head the Kuwaiti delegation to the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Friday, Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency reported.

The summit of Muslim countries will focus on the latest incidents in Gaza, where over 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while they were protesting for the right to return to the homes that were taken away from them 70 years ago.

Sheikh Sabah “will leave the country on May 18 for Istanbul to attend the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” KUNA reported.

Jordanian King Abdullah II, meanwhile, will head up his country’s delegation to Friday’s OIC summit, Jordan’s official Petra news agency reported.

In the same context, Egypt announced on Thursday that it will send its foreign minister Sameh Shukry to participate in the event.