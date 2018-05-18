WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 15 killed during Burundi referendum campaign
Human Rights Watch says Burundi's referendum to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to hold power up to 2034 took place "amid widespread abuse, fear and pressure."
At least 15 killed during Burundi referendum campaign
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is registered by an electoral official before casting his ballot at a polling centre during the constitutional amendment referendum at School Ecofo de Buye in Mwumba commune in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, on May 17, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 18, 2018

At least 15 people were killed and six were raped during a referendum campaign in Burundi that could let President Pierre Nkurunziza hold power until 2034, Human Rights Watch said on Friday.

Security forces and their allies the Imbonerakure youth militia created a climate of fear and intimidation ahead of Thursday's vote and opponents were targeted, said the rights group in a report.

Results are expected to affirm the constitutional change after voters were asked to accept or reject a proposal that would allow the president to stand for two seven-year terms. Results should start flowing on Friday.

Nkurunziza is a former rebel leader who took power in 2005 at the end of a civil war in which around 300,000 people were killed. His current term ends in 2020.

Suspected opponents were "killed, raped, abducted, beaten, and intimidated," Human Rights Watch said in a statement, adding it had documented at least 15 killings, six rapes and eight abductions.

RECOMMENDED

"Burundi's referendum took place amid widespread abuse, fear and pressure, a climate that is clearly not conducive to free choice," said Ida Sawyer, the group's central Africa director.

Nkurunziza was due to step down in 2015 but early that year he announced he was seeking a third term, triggering deadly clashes with his opponents and a political and security crisis that has gripped the impoverished country of 10 million since.

Half a million people have been displaced, mostly as refugees in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Burundi has a similar ethnic mix as its northern neighbour Rwanda, where 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered by Hutu extremists in a genocide in 1994. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting