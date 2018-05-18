At least 15 people were killed and six were raped during a referendum campaign in Burundi that could let President Pierre Nkurunziza hold power until 2034, Human Rights Watch said on Friday.

Security forces and their allies the Imbonerakure youth militia created a climate of fear and intimidation ahead of Thursday's vote and opponents were targeted, said the rights group in a report.

Results are expected to affirm the constitutional change after voters were asked to accept or reject a proposal that would allow the president to stand for two seven-year terms. Results should start flowing on Friday.

Nkurunziza is a former rebel leader who took power in 2005 at the end of a civil war in which around 300,000 people were killed. His current term ends in 2020.

Suspected opponents were "killed, raped, abducted, beaten, and intimidated," Human Rights Watch said in a statement, adding it had documented at least 15 killings, six rapes and eight abductions.