After a shaky start and a wave of negative press, the AIDS relief charity amfAR attempted on Thursday to focus the spotlight on its work instead of the stain left by one of its biggest benefactors Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual misconduct last year by dozens of women.

Weinstein regularly attended the gala, often bringing in high profile guests and encouraging the bidding on the annual auction.

Attendees of the 25th Cannes black tie gala at the famous Hotel Du Cap in Antibes attempted to look past Weinstein and keep the focus on amfAR's global work.

"This organisation is far bigger than any scandal, so I don't think anybody is worried about that tonight," singer Jason Derulo said.

"Everyone is here to continue to have an impact on the world. We just want to get rid of this disease that we've been dealing with for so long."

"It's a brand new day now and this terrible disease in our society, we have to find a cure for it," actor Pierce Brosnan said. "So I think justice has been taken care of in regards to the scandal, past, done, dusted, move on."

Faintly remembered

Some said they could faintly remember the Weinstein scandal, which began in October.