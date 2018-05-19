Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday that he would stand up to any attempts by US President Donald Trump to block a Russian-German gas pipeline project.

Berlin and Moscow have been at loggerheads since Russia's annexation of Crimea four years ago, but they share a common interest in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will allow the EU to import more natural gas from Russia.

Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, with German backing, plan to build the North Stream 2 gas pipeline on the Baltic seabed to connect Russia directly with Germany, bypassing eastern Europe and limiting the flows via Ukraine.

The pipeline will double Russia's gas export capacity to Germany but threatens to cost Ukraine valuable revenues.

A US government official this week said Washington had concerns about the project, and that companies involved in Russian pipeline projects faced a higher risk of being hit with US sanctions.

"Donald is not just the US president, he's also a good, tough entrepreneur," Putin said at a news conference, alongside Merkel, after the two leaders met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"He's promoting the interests of his business, to ensure the sales of liquefied natural gas on the European market," Putin said, departing from his usual approach of being scrupulously respectful when speaking about Trump.

"But it depends on us, how we build our relations with our partners, it will depend on our partners in Europe."

"We believe it (the pipeline) is beneficial for us, we will fight for it."

Future of Iran nuclear deal

European capitals are also at odds with Washington over Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal. Moscow shares Europe's position on the deal.

Some commentators have said that a shared opposition to Trump's stances on Iran and other issues could lead to a rapprochement between Europe and Russia, repairing a relationship badly damaged by the Ukraine conflict.

Merkel, who earlier in the day received a bouquet of pink and white roses from Putin as she arrived at his residence in Sochi, also hinted at tensions between Berlin and the Trump administration.