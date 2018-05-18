Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would raise the violence in Gaza at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli security forces this week.

Erdogan castigated both Washington and the United Nations for the violence that followed the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Erdogan has described Israel as a "terrorist state" and accused it of using Nazi-like methods. Turkey declared three days of mourning following the Gaza events and Erdogan called for an extraordinary summit of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Istanbul-based journalist Omer Kablan has the latest:

In his opening address during the ongoing extraordinary summit of OIC late Friday, Erdogan said, "I clearly say: what Israel did is thuggery, atrocity and state terror."

"Israel must certainly be held accountable for the innocent people it has massacred in front of the international law. We will follow this issue in the United Nations General Assembly as well."

"Unfortunately, any step taken towards justice is being blocked by the US leadership in the Security Council."

"No one will give us a silver platter until Muslims claim their rights," added Erdogan.

The Turkish president also pointed out that condemnation alone would not end the occupation and persecution in Palestine.

For his part, the OIC Secretary General Yousef al Othaimeen called for opening an international probe into Israeli violence in Gaza.

"An international probe into the crimes is Israel committed against Gaza is an urgent and fair demand, and the aggressor should be sanctioned and held accountable," he said.

The final declaration of the OIC urged member states, the OIC General Secretariat and the OIC subsidiary organs to take the necessary measures to apply economic restrictions to countries, parliaments, companies or individuals who recognise the annexation of Jerusalem by Israel and follow the decision of the US to move its embassy.

The declaration asks the international community to "ban products of the illegal Israeli settlements from entering their markets, take measures against individuals and entities involved in or beneficiaries of the perpetuation of occupation and settlement regime."

Al Othaimeen affirmed "the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people due to the Israeli ongoing violations in the international occupation territories."

He added that Muslim people everywhere await real action that "puts an end to the Israeli open aggression against Palestinian people."