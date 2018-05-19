Three new cases of the often lethal Ebola virus have been confirmed in a city of more than one million people, Congo's health minister announced, as the spread of the hemorrhagic fever in an urban area raised alarm.

The statement late on Friday said the confirmed cases are in Mbandaka city, where a single case was confirmed earlier in the week.

There are now 17 confirmed Ebola cases in this outbreak, including one death, plus 21 probable cases and five suspected ones.

The World Health Organization on Friday decided not to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, but it called the risk of spread within Congo "very high" and warned nine neighbouring countries that the risk to them was high.

WHO said there should be no international travel or trade restrictions.

Vaccine test

The outbreak is a test of a new experimental Ebola vaccine that proved effective in the West Africa outbreak a few years ago.

Vaccinations are expected to start early in the week, with more than 4,000 doses already in Congo and more on the way.

A major challenge will be keeping the vaccines cold in the vast, impoverished country where infrastructure is poor.

While Congo has contained several Ebola outbreaks in the past, all of them were based in remote rural areas. The virus has twice made it to Congo's capital of 10 million people, Kinshasa, in the past but was rapidly stopped.

Health officials are trying to track down more than 500 people who have been in contact with those feared infected, a task that became more urgent with the spread to Mbandaka, which lies on the Congo River, a busy traffic corridor, and is an hour's flight from the capital.