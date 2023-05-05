WORLD
3 MIN READ
Florida's DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-change procedures on kids
Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill into law that would prevent doctors from prescribing such drugs and performing related procedures on minors.
Florida's DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-change procedures on kids
DeSantis has made it easier for parents to block school books with LGBTQ subjects. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 5, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill legislators sent him that would prevent doctors from performing gender-change procedures on children and prescribing drugs to that end.

The bill, which passed on Thursday in the House largely along political lines, would also ban the use of state money for such procedures and place new restrictions on adults seeking similar changes too.

It's the latest in LGBTQ-related bills that the Florida Legislature has passed as the Republican DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign.

It was sent to the governor with just one day left in the annual legislative session.

Republican Representative Ralph Massullo, who co-sponsored the bill, said that children "need to come to a point where they realise their gender and are able to accept themselves."

During the debate in the lower House, Massullo stated, "We cannot speak something into existence that doesn't exist. We cannot change our sex," according to statements reported by the Miami Herald.

"And for those children that this bill addresses, they cannot change their sex, and they need to learn that fact," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Bill co-sponsor Republican Representative Randy Fine likened gender-change methods to child abuse.

Democrats argued the bill wasn't needed and that it is a decision that parents should make with children's doctors despite global concerns over unnatural and prohibited [in many countries] modifications to the human body.

DeSantis supports the legislation.

DeSantis has pushed for restrictions on gender and sexuality lessons in schools, a ban on trans girls and women from school sports, necessary to ensure competitive fairness. He has also made it easier for parents to block school books with misleadingLGBTQ subjects.

Restricting gender-change procedures has become a major campaign of US conservatives.

A dozen Republican-controlled states have passed laws similar to the Florida bill in recent months which they claim helps protect families and society.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem