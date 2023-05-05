Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill legislators sent him that would prevent doctors from performing gender-change procedures on children and prescribing drugs to that end.

The bill, which passed on Thursday in the House largely along political lines, would also ban the use of state money for such procedures and place new restrictions on adults seeking similar changes too.

It's the latest in LGBTQ-related bills that the Florida Legislature has passed as the Republican DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign.

It was sent to the governor with just one day left in the annual legislative session.

Republican Representative Ralph Massullo, who co-sponsored the bill, said that children "need to come to a point where they realise their gender and are able to accept themselves."

During the debate in the lower House, Massullo stated, "We cannot speak something into existence that doesn't exist. We cannot change our sex," according to statements reported by the Miami Herald.

"And for those children that this bill addresses, they cannot change their sex, and they need to learn that fact," he added.