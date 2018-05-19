A political bloc led by populist Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States who also opposes Iranian influence in Iraq, has won the country's parliamentary election, the electoral commission said on Saturday.

Sadr himself cannot become prime minister because he did not run in the election, though his bloc's victory puts him in a position to have a strong say in negotiations. His Sairoon alliance captured 54 parliamentary seats.

The Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, trailed in third place with 42 seats, behind the Al-Fatih bloc, which won 47 seats.

Al-Fatih is led by Hadi al-Amiri, who has close ties with Iran and heads an umbrella group of paramilitaries that played a key role in defeating Daesh.

TRT World's Ash Gallagher reports from Baghdad.

Historically low turnout

The results were announced a week after Iraqis voted in a nationwide election, which produced surprising results amid a historically low turnout.

The nationalist cleric’s success could be a setback for Iran, which has steadily increased its influence in Iraq - its most important ally in the Middle East - since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Sadr was able to capitalise on growing resentment over Tehran-backed governments who have failed to improve basic services and build hospitals and schools in a country devastated by the war against Daesh and by sectarian bloodshed.

It was a remarkable comeback for Sadr, who for years had been sidelined by Iranian-backed rivals and was regarded by US and Iraqi officials as an unpredictable maverick.

He reached out to dispossessed Shia and marginalised Sunnis, and restored links with Sunni neighbours while keeping Iran at bay.

Symbol of resistance

Sadr became a symbol of resistance to foreign occupation when he led two violent uprisings against US troops, prompting the Pentagon to call his Mehdi army militia the biggest threat to Iraq’s security.

He derives much of his authority from his family. Sadr is the son of the revered Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, killed for defying Saddam Hussein.

In his Baghdad stronghold of Sadr city, where posters of his father could be seen, people expressed concerns that Sadr would be outmanoeuvered in what are expected to be long, tough talks on forming a government.

In the 2010 election, Vice President Ayad Allawi’s group won the largest number of seats, albeit with a narrow margin, but he was prevented from becoming prime minister. He blamed Tehran, which manoeuvered Nuri al-Maliki into power.