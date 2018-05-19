Crouched on a sidewalk near Venezuela's border with Colombia, construction worker Deiver Guarate said Sunday's presidential election has already been decided in favour of President Nicolas Maduro, and he did not plan to stay around to hear the results.

Unable to cover even the most basic of expenses amid hyperinflation, Guarate was emigrating to Colombia and had to spend the night on the street as he waited for overwhelmed Venezuelan migration authorities to stamp his passport.

"People aren't voting anymore because they know that it's rigged. If we had any hope that this would change, we wouldn't be migrating," said Guarate, 35, huddled beside suitcases on a street were several hundred people have been sleeping this week.

"The situation in Venezuela is critical," said Guarate, whose grandmother died last year of kidney problems because the family was unable to obtain medicine due to drug shortages.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas.

Opposition calls for boycott

Venezuela's opposition has called on supporters to sit out Sunday's vote due to concerns of fraud but tens of thousand of migrants are so skeptical of the election that they prefer to leave.

They are flocking to border towns like San Antonio, where they anxiously push through streets crowded with informal vendors under sweltering sun to escape a country where a monthly minimum wage can at best buy a few pounds of rice.

Maduro challenger Henri Falcon, who is breaking the boycott to face his rival, insists that a massive turnout by discontented Venezuelans would bring about change.

Many among the opposition, however, believe Falcon is legitimising a rigged process, which governments around the world including the United States and Latin American neighbors have condemned.

Maduro, who insists the election is free and fair, has warned migrants they would face difficult circumstances abroad and recently said some are now "cleaning toilets."

He has said that Venezuela's situation has been caused by an "economic war" led by US-backed adversaries.

The Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.