Galatasaray became Turkish league champions for a record 21st time on Saturday, defeating Izmir's Goztepe 1-0 in their final game of the season thanks to French striker Bafetimbi Gomis' second-half penalty.

The victory sealed a triumphant return to the club for veteran coach Fatih Terim, who took the reins for the fourth time last December, months after leaving his job as Turkey coach amid controversy over a street brawl.

Gomis, who has spearheaded Galatasaray's attack, took his season's goal tally to 29 with his 66th-minute spot-kick.

Fans of Galatasaray drove through the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, honking car horns and waving flags in the clubs red-and-yellow colours, while others set off fireworks and flares.