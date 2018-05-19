WORLD
Turkey's CHP candidate unveils manifesto at election rally
Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate for Republican People's Party, vowed to implement what he called his party's restoration policies in five pillars of the government if he is elected in the next month's vote.
Muharrem Ince said his party's restoration plan will be for law and order, democracy, economy, foreign policy and education. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
May 19, 2018

The presidential candidate for Republican People's Party (CHP) on Saturday announced the manifesto of his party for the elections set to be held on June 24.

Addressing a campaign rally in the northern city of Samsun, Muharrem Ince said, if elected, he will restore standards to all areas of government. 

Ince will most likely be the main competitor against the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the next month's election. 

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Samsun. 

SOURCE:TRT World
