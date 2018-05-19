Chelsea coach Antonio Conte declared himself "a serial winner" after leading his side to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and he said it was up the club to decide whether he will stay in the job.

In what is still widely expected to be Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's final game in charge, the Blues withstood a second-half onslaught from United after Hazard's 22nd-minute spot-kick to ensure Jose Mourinho's men end the season trophyless.

On a day where the world's eyes were on a royal wedding 18 miles west in Windsor, Chelsea reigned on the field to salvage a campaign in which they failed to even qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

And should it prove to be Conte's last game in charge, the Italian's bowed out on a high as his decision to start first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for the first time in the FA Cup this season over Willy Caballero was justified by a series of saves from the Belgian to keep United at bay after the break.

United were without top-scorer Romelu Lukaku from the start as the Belgian was only fit enough for a place on the bench against his former club due to an ankle injury.

Lukaku's presence was missed as Chelsea settled quickest with Hazard particularly lively in the space between the United defence and midfield.

The diminutive Belgian threatened first when he burst past Phil Jones only to see a fiercely-struck low effort parried by the legs of David de Gea.

Hazard's next break proved decisive as he took advantage of more indecision by Jones to race clear on goal before being chopped down by the England defender as he prepared to shoot.

Chelsea players and Conte argued for a red card rather than yellow, but Jones's attempt to play the ball saved him from a dismissal.

Hazard dusted himself down to coolly send De Gea the wrong way from the spot for his 18th goal of the season.

'Chelsea didn't deserve it'

Frustrated that Chelsea opted to sit back in the second half of the game and defend the lead secured by Eden Hazard's first-half penalty, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed Chelsea didn't deserve to win the FA Cup.

"I congratulate them because they won but I don't think they deserved to win," Mourinho said.

"I am the Manchester United manager and I have to be respectful, not just because they (Chelsea) are my previous club but because they are the opponents today.