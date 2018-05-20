An attack on an Orthodox church Saturday in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya killed two policemen and a civilian and left four rebels dead, officials said.

"According to early information, two policemen in charge of security at the church ... and a civilian were killed," the officials said. They added that "four rebels have been eliminated" while two other policemen were hurt.

They also indicated a knife and a gun were found on the attackers behind the assault targeting the Archangel Michael church in central Grozny, and said police had prevented "more serious consequences and a larger number of victims."

The attack underscored security challenges in Russia as it prepares to host soccer's World Cup next month.