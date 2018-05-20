TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Bosnia
Soon after arriving in Bosnian capital Sarajevo, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Bosnia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo on Sunday 20, 2018. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
May 20, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday has arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on an official visit.

Soon after arriving in the Bosnian capital, Erdogan was holding a one-on-one meeting with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During his meetings, Erdogan will be discussing Turkey’s bilateral relations with Bosnia, the recent developments in the Balkans as well as regional and international matters, according to the presidential press office.

Officials from both sides will also be holding inter-delegation.

RECOMMENDED

Later, the president will attend the sixth general assembly of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD).

He will also address students at the International University of Sarajevo, where an honorary doctorate will be awarded to the president.

Erdogan is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and other officials.

This is a developing story.....

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row