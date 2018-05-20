A young Turin-based artist has spent months sculpting a life-size Fiat 500 car out of a 15-tonne block of white Carrara marble in a work he sees as a critique of today's consumerist, throw-away society.

Armed with his circular saw and a face mask to keep away the dust, Nazareno Biondo began work on the piece last year, slowly and meticulously hewing out of stone a copy of the iconic "Topolino", the origiinal small two-door rear-engined city car that still symbolises, 60 years after its launch, Italy's post-war economic boom.

"It's my biggest work so far," the thirty something sculptor told AFP in his atelier on the outskirts of Turin, a city which is also home to the famous car brand.