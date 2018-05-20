Turkey's president addressed thousands of expatriate Turks in Bosnia's capital Sunday to shore up support before his country's presidential and parliamentary elections next month.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on "European Turks to show their strength to the whole world."

Erdogan received a warm welcome in Sarajevo, reflecting the popularity he and Turkey enjoy in Bosnia, particularly among Bosnian Muslims, who view the country as their main protector and backer.

TRT World's correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.

But unlike previous visits to Bosnia when thousands of local residents turned out to greet him, it was mostly supporters from other countries — mainly Austria and Germany — who welcomed the president after arriving for the rally in buses.

Turkey will vote on June 24, more than a year earlier than scheduled. The presidential election will usher in a presidential system that concentrates more powers in the president's hands and abolishes the office of prime minister.

Sarajevo currently is the only campaign stop in Europe that Erdogan will be making. Governments in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands said they would not allow rallies for the Turkish elections.

During his appearance Sunday, Erdogan said his government would work to provide employment opportunities for Turkish citizens who retired abroad and new programs for children to learn Turkish.