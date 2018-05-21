WORLD
3 MIN READ
Paraguay opens its Israel embassy in Jerusalem
Paraguay becomes the second country after Guatemala to follow the United States in relocating its embassy to Jerusalem a week ago, drawing Palestinian anger.
Paraguay opens its Israel embassy in Jerusalem
Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes sits next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at his residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 21, 2018

Paraguay opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, the second country to follow the United States in making the politically sensitive move from Tel Aviv.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony.

Paraguay becomes the second country after Guatemala to follow the United States that relocated its embassy to Jerusalem a week ago, drawing Palestinian anger.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the thorniest obstacles to forging a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who with broad international backing want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as their capital.

Israel regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 conflict, as its capital. 

“This is a historic day that strengthens ties between Paraguay and Israel,” Cartes said at the ceremony. 

RECOMMENDED

“A great day for Israel. A great day for Paraguay. A great day for our friendship,” Netanyahu responded. “You have not only the support of our government but the profound gratitude of the people of Israel.”

'Provocative and irresponsible'

Hanan Ashrawi, an official of the Palestine Liberation Organization, denounced Paraguay’s move. 

“By adopting such a provocative and irresponsible measure that is in direct contravention of international law and consensus, Paraguay has conspired with Israel, the United States and Guatemala to entrench the military occupation and to seal the fate of occupied Jerusalem,” Ashrawi said in a statement. 

In December, US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing decades of US policy and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies.

Most world powers do not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city and says its final status should be set in peace negotiations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row